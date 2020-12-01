In mid-November, Kimberly Clark picked up a building permit for a foundation for a new building at 601 Innovative Way.
The price tag is listed at $1.4 million for the foundation.
A company spokesperson confirmed that the foundation is part of a $19 million “on-site high-efficiency power and steam production facility” at the plant near Newman.
Last December, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority gave preliminary approval to the project.
Brittaney Johnson, president of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp., said the project won’t create new jobs.
But she said it will be good for the plant’s future.
Johnson said, “Their investment and the ability to retain quality, well-paying jobs for Daviess County residents and those throughout the region will continue to be an economic boost to our community and position them well for future growth.”
The company has about 400 employees at the local plant, officials said last year.
The plans released last year show $9.5 million for construction and $9.5 million for equipment.
KEFA preliminarily approved $200,000 toward construction materials for the project.
Johnson said, “We are thrilled that Kimberly Clark has chosen and begun construction to expand its Daviess County location. We will continue to help Kimberly Clark in any way that we can and are confident they will continue to experience growth and productivity in the western Kentucky region.”
She said the company plans to make “a big announcement after the holidays and when the project is almost complete. The expected timeline for completion is this spring.”
The local plant is part of Kimberly Clark Professional — the division that makes products for the “away from home” market.
Kimberly Clark came to Owensboro in 1995, buying the Scott Paper Co., which had built the Newman plant a couple of years before.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
