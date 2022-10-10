In the upcoming November general election cycle, one of the most prominent races taking place is to determine the next mayor for the city of Hawesville, where incumbent Charles “Charlie” M. King will face challenger and city councilman Robert “Rob” McCormick.
King, 81, has been mayor “about 20 years” on-and-off, with most recently being elected in 2014, and still has his sights set on making improvements where possible.
One of those areas includes the city’s water system, which King said the city’s plant is antiquated and would have to be moved out of town and would cost roughly $8 million to build.
“If Lewisport builds their new water plant, that we can basically — for simplification — regionalize that,” he said. “I want to buy water for them because we’ve had hard water up here; we’ve got plenty of it. …It would be a win-win for Hawesville — we would get good water and I think it would actually be cheaper in the long run.”
One of the goals that King said he was able to accomplish in his last four years was getting a new state-of-the-art city sewer plant as the previous one was “hanging by a thread.”
King also wants to focus on blacktopping all the streets and alleys while continuing to make other general infrastructure improvements.
King enjoys the company of the employees at Hawesville City Hall and being able to serve the place he has been a lifelong resident despite the job not always being an easy task.
“We’ve got really good people in … Hawesville,” he said. “...Here’s the way I look at the mayor — everybody says, ‘Well, here’s our mayor’ and I said, ‘Well, that and $2 can get you a cup of coffee or if they get more into it, I said, ‘Let me tell you something: the mayor’s job is a very, very important job. But the mayor is not.’ And if you keep that attitude, you can usually serve your constituents pretty well.”
McCormick, 59, is running for the position for the first time.
“...I’ve been sitting back and watching our city and the things that are going on,” he said. “...The main reason I wanted to run for mayor is because I want it to be a transparent government and a welcoming government where we listen to the constituents’ concerns.”
If elected, McCormick plans to be “wide open” with the public such as where the city’s revenue is coming from and what is needed.
“I want the people to be a part of seeing that and seeing whether we’re in the negative in that line item or in the positive for that line item; whatever it may be — I want them to understand why we’re trying to do some things.”
Like King, McCormick also has a focus on making infrastructure improvements, pointing out there are “a lot” of grants that are available along with “free, gratis money” that the city should be applying for.
Additionally, McCormick would like to have the county administration, Hawesville and Lewisport to get together once a month to talk about ideas that will benefit the county as a whole.
McCormick also wants to sit with the council to come up with a four-year business plan and possibly an eight-year plan if applicable.
“Without a plan, you’re just throwing darts,” he said. “Being a small business owner, I understand that you can’t just throw darts at something that you think is going to be a hot commodity one week and then the next week it falls off ….”
King and McCormick feel their views and approaches as leaders will attract the right voters on election day for their respective camps.
“I’m a common sense mayor,” King said. “I think common sense dictates a whole lot and I think my constituents generally approve of what I’ve done and will support me in the upcoming election.”
“If people want change, and they want to see some progress and they want to see some things done, I hope they’ll vote for me,” McCormick said. “I just want people to … get out and vote, and even if it’s not for me ….”
Other contested races in Hancock County include Democrat John Garner and Republican Roy A. White for the Magistrate for First Magisterial District; Democrat Josh Estes and Republican Michael Carlson for Constable for Second Magisterial District; incumbent Raphael E. Wheatley and Vanessa Adkins Cox for First Educational District; and Brooke Payne and Savannah Pryor for Third Educational District.
Many countywide races in Hancock County are running uncontested, which include judge-executive, sheriff, county attorney, county clerk, property valuation administrator, coroner and jailer.
City council races for Hawesville and Lewisport have five candidates each on the ballot.
Hawesville City Council includes incumbents Pat “Junnie” Morris, Wayne Herndon, Kevin Linn, Danny Doyle and Tracy Johnson; with Lewisport City Council candidates include incumbents Josh Roberts, Mary Margaret Hawkins, Kelly Vanover, Josephine Hagan and Marsha Johnson.
