Local business owner and lifelong Daviess County resident Michael King has announced his candidacy for Daviess County Commissioner of the Central District.
King is president of Norman King Electric in Owensboro, as well as the owner of Crown Investment Group, which has developed bourbon barrel storage warehouses for Green River Distilling Company.
“I am running for county commissioner because I want to serve my community and give back,” King said in a statement. “But at the same time, I would like to be able to promote growth within our county.”
King holds a Bachelor’s of Science degree in electrical engineering and a minor in mathematics from the University of Kentucky. He is a licensed electrical contractor, master electrician and a professional engineer with the state of Kentucky. He is also a craft instructor at Owensboro Community & Technical College.
