If it hadn’t been for chemistry, Dave Kirk, 34, might be an athletic trainer today.

But he says he’s perfectly happy with his job as destination management director for the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, a job he’s had for the past five years.

“I’ve always loved to write,” the Owensboro native said. “I worked on the Scoop (student newspaper) at Owensboro High School and on the TV news there. I was going to be a trainer and major in kinesiology at UK. But there was a lot of chemistry involved, so I switched to journalism.”

After graduation in 2010 with a degree in journalism and communications, Kirk headed south to Jackson, Tennessee, for a job as a reporter at WBBJ, Channel 7.

“But it was four hours from anybody I knew,” Kirk said. “Then, a job came open at WFIE, Channel 14, for an Owensboro reporter, and I jumped at it. It’s so rare to be able to come back home in TV.”

He said he had planned to move on to Louisville in a couple of years.

But in 2012, Kirk said he got a call from Matthew Constant, then assistant superintendent for technology and federal programs and now superintendent of Owensboro Public Schools, asking if he would be interested in a job as public information officer for city schools.

So, he switched careers and stayed in Owensboro.

“I fell in love with that job,” Kirk said. “I had skills to work with other journalists, and I didn’t mind calls at night or on weekends.”

Fast forward to 2017.

“I was president of Chamber Young Professionals,” Kirk said. “Mark Calitri had come to town (as president of the CVB), and he spoke at one of our meetings. We got to talking, and he offered me this job. I still get to take pictures and video, which I love doing.”

“He has a wonderful attitude,” Calitri said at the time. “Everybody thinks highly of him, and he’s experienced in digital media.

“Dave knows Owensboro, and I believe he has what it takes to bring new ideas to the table that will lift Owensboro to a new level in terms of tourism.”

Leaving the school system was difficult, Kirk said at the time.

“I love the job I do,” he said. “I’ve loved every day. But I’m really looking forward to what I’ll be doing at the CVB.”

He started the new job in January 2018.

Hospitality a fun thing“I just love it,” Kirk said. “Hospitality is a fun thing. You’re making someone’s day, and you’re helping to create jobs. And you’re doing something different each day.

“We’re creating partnerships with Green River Distilling and the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.”

Kirk also helped create Owensboro Burger Week, which saw 16,434 hamburgers sold by 32 participating restaurants in March.

And he was involved with the creation of the West Kentucky Brewery Hop, which includes craft breweries in Beaver Dam, Benton, Bowling Green, Glasgow, Hopkinsville, Henderson, Murray, Owensboro and Paducah.

Kirk’s first job was in middle school was when he and some friends were hired to be the chain gang at Kentucky Wesleyan College football games.

Their job was to mark the distance that teams needed between first downs.

“My first real job was being a lifeguard at Combest and Cravens pools when I was 16,” Kirk said. “I couldn’t get 40 hours there, so I also worked as a lifeguard at the country club.”

In the summer of 2008, he worked for his uncle, Larry Kirk, in the kitchen and bringing food to the tables at the Miller House.

“I have a lot of empathy for people who work in restaurants,” Kirk said. “I’ve changed careers twice, but I really love hospitality. I appreciate being able to come back home and see what Owensboro has become. I had a wonderful childhood here.”

Kirk and his wife, Jessica, have a son, Talon, who will be 3 in July.

