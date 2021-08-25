Last year, local women celebrated the centennial of their ancestors winning the right to vote.
And they dedicated a memorial on the grounds of the Daviess County Courthouse to Louise Gasser Kirtley, Owensboro’s first female attorney and first female judge and the first Daviess County woman elected to the Kentucky General Assembly.
But COVID-19 protocols dimmed the celebration, so organizers announced then that they would rededicate the memorial this year — when things would be better.
They plan to do it 4:30 p.m. on Thursday — the 101st anniversary of women winning the right to vote.
COVID-19 is surging again, but vaccines are available, masks will be required, social distancing will be practiced and everything is outside.
“It was a hard-fought long battle and many women today consider it their ‘Super Power’,” local historian Aloma Dew said.
She said, “There will be a parade from the Owensboro Museum of Science and History to the courthouse with marchers from the sponsors of the event — Owensboro Branch of the American Association of University Women, the Daviess County Bar Association and Owensboro Museum of Science and History.”
Others can also participate, Dew said.
She said the event is also sponsored by Daviess Fiscal Court and the city.
Marcia Milby Ridings, the first female president of the Kentucky Bar Association (1995), will be the keynote speaker.
Dew said there will be music, recognition of elected female office holders, comments from the Kirtley family and others.
Proclamations will be read by representatives of both governments, recognizing both the 19th Amendment and Kirtley, Dew said.
She said Kirtley had supported the right for women to vote as a senior in high school.
“Her recognition is a bow to all women in the county who have used the power of the vote and succeeded in areas usually in the male domain,” Dew said.
At last year’s ceremony, Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said, “Today’s monument is the first — the first — dedicated to a woman on our courthouse lawn. If you look around, we have many monuments dedicated to causes and people, but not a single woman has a plaque or memorial. For that, I apologize.”
The memorial is across Second Street from Kirtley & Kirtley, the law firm she founded with her husband, Bill Kirtley.
Kirtley was an attorney in Owensboro from 1931 until her death in 1972.
