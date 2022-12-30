The Kiwanis Club of Owensboro is looking for more donations for its silent auction held during club’s the annual chili cook-off at 6 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club, 3415 Buckland Square.
Club secretary Leslie McCarty said Kiwanis is also inviting nonprofit organizations to participate.
“The nonprofits can sell admission tickets to community members for $10,” she said. “It helps them raise money.”
The nonprofits will keep 100% of the money made through the ticket sales.
Participating nonprofits include CrossRoads, the Neblett Center, God’s Littlest Angels, the Daniel Pitino Shelter, Imagination Library, NonViolent Owensboro, Opportunity Center of Owensboro and Boulware Mission.
The chili cook-off and silent auction is one of the club’s largest fundraisers, McCarty said, but it hasn’t held one since 2019 due to COVID-19.
“The purpose of our club is to do things for children in the community,” she said. “When the club turned 75, we did musical instruments and the library reading garden. Our focus is on the children.”
For silent auction donations, McCarty said anything from local gift cards to vacation stays, furniture and bottles of bourbon have been auctioned off in the past.
“We are a 501(c)3, so corporations are able to donate as well,” she said.
Douglas Smith, chairman of the chili cook-off, said the club’s goal is to raise $10K through the silent auction, which is similar to previous years.
“We’ve been off for the past three years, but we would love to surpass that goal,” he said.
There is a monetary prize for the first-, second- and third-place winners of the cook-off. First place will receive $750, second place will receive $500, and third place will receive $250.
Smith said they are limiting the nonprofit participation to 20 organizations and have a few available spots left. The deadline to sign up is Jan. 5.
For more information about donations, cook-off and nonprofit participation, contact McCarty at 270-313-4839 or Smith at 270-925-1041.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
