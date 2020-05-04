A lot of activities have been canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
But the Kiwanis Club’s Walk of Honor will return to the Daviess County Courthouse square on May 21 for the eighth year.
And up to 120 American flags — 3 feet by 5 feet — will line all four sides of the square until July 8.
Steve McFarling, co-chairman of the Walk of Honor, said, “We wondered if we should do it this year. But people are wanting to get out and do things again. And this is a community thing.”
The flags will be six feet apart and social distancing will be easy at the outdoor display, he said.
“Each flag will be tagged on the pole with the name of the person sponsoring it and the name of the person being honored,” McFarling said. “We encourage people to walk around and read the names.”
The club started the project in 2013.
At the time, McFarling said, “The germ of the idea came from a Kiwanis Club somewhere in New York. But we expanded on it. They used smaller flags at several locations and only left them up for a week.”
The flags will fly through Memorial Day, Flag Day and Independence Day.
They can honor anyone — living or dead — that the donor chooses.
The flags are rented, not sold, so that they can be used year after year.
The cost to rent a flag for the event is $40 for one, two for $70 or three for $90.
McFarling said, “This year, instead of making this a club fundraiser, we are donating all proceeds to the Green River Area Covid 19 Response Fund.”
Forms to rent a flag are on the Kiwanis Facebook page.
Or people can call McFarling at 270-929-4127
He said between 20 and 25 flags have been rented so far. But the club has 120 available.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.