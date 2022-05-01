By May 14, the Daviess County Courthouse lawn will again be ringed with 100 or more large American flags, waving in the breeze.

The Kiwanis Club of Owensboro will start its ninth annual “Walk of Honor” a couple of weeks earlier this year.

Sue Napper, a club member, said, “Typically, we put them up right before Memorial Day, but the county asked us to put them up for the ‘Red, White and Blue’ on May 14.”

The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce has invited political candidates to speak on the courthouse lawn at 10 a.m. that day.

In 2013, when the “Walk of Honor” began, the flags were up from from June 7 to July 7.

The idea was for them to be there for both Flag Day and the Fourth of July.

But city and county officials and downtown business owners liked the look of the flags so much that they’ve stayed up longer through the years.

In 2015, they remained up through Veterans Day.

“We get a lot of really good comments about them,” Napper said.

People can sponsor the 3-foot by 5-foot flags for friends, family or anyone else.

The cost is $40 per flag, two for $70 or three for $90.

The flags aren’t sold, they’re rented and reused.

Proceeds from flag and corporate sponsorships will be used to support the club’s projects, Napper said.

Each sponsored flag will have a tag with the name of the person being honored and the people honoring them.

John Gleason, club president, said the “Walk of Honor” “is something that many people look forward to. All the flags waving in the wind surrounding the courthouse lawn provide such an uplifting and patriotic display for the entire community to enjoy.”

Napper said the flags will probably be placed on the courthouse lawn around May 12.

They will be flown through July 4.

Napper said the tags will be placed on the flagpoles around May 27.

People can order them until May 20, she said.

For information or to order, call Napper at 270-993-0646 or go to the club’s Facebook page.

