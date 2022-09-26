KLA PIC

David J. Farley, managing attorney for Owensboro’s Kentucky Legal Aid field office, stands outside the downtown office, 117 West Second St., on Thursday. The KLA offers free services to low-income, disabled and elderly people with civil legal problems.

 Photo by Don Wilkins/Messenger-Inquirer

The Kentucky Legal Aid office blends in among buildings that line Second Street in downtown Owensboro.

But despite its inconspicuous location, David J. Farley, the field office’s managing attorney, said he and his two fellow attorneys — Nathan Moorhouse and Lauren Andrini — aren’t lacking for cases.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.