Peter Kline, a 69-year-old wealth management advisor at Merrill Lynch in Bellevue, Washington, has run in more than 100 marathons since he started long-distance running at age 52.
He’s even ran an ultra-marathon — 100 miles — which he finished in 29 hours and 14 minutes without a break.
But Kline didn’t come to the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce’s Rooster Booster Breakfast on Thursday to talk about that.
He came to talk about helping others.
Although he started running for himself, Kline found himself running the Boston Marathon in 2009 to raise money for cancer research at the request of a dying friend.
He raised $65,000 that year.
In 2012, Kline connected with Taylor, a rider-athlete with cerebral palsy, and helped her complete the Rock n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon.
Then, he founded Marathons With Meaning to make running more accessible for people with disabilities.
Kline has continued pushing people with disabilities in more than 60 marathons.
In the ultra-marathons, he’s pushed 13 of them.
“Every one of us has 24 hours in common,” Kline told the audience. “We have to decide how we’re going to spend it. All of us have a mission.”
He said, “Your life is always filled with something. We all have the ability to make someone’s life better. What can you do to make a difference in your community?”
There are three important things to do, he said.
“Keep moving,” Kline said. “If you stop, you’re dead.
“Learn to love unconditionally. And learn to give it away — your money, your talent, your time, your energy. We’re all going to die, and we can’t take it with us.”
Kline added, “It will come back to you. But don’t do it because of that.”
Last year, Kline was in Owensboro for the Wendell Foster half-marathon, pushing 11-year-old Jesse Gonzalez.
And Kline said he might be back on Nov. 12 for this year’s race.
