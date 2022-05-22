Owensboro resident Jason Koger recently published a book documenting his journey since he lost his arms in an electrical accident in 2008.

“I’ve had people wanting me to tell my story in a book for a long time, and I think, ‘Why does somebody want to read my story?’ Why is my story so special and over their story? It’s not,” Koger said. “I did not write this book so that I could have people envy me, or think of me, because it’s not.”

Koger lost his arms after an ATV ride around his family farm turned disastrous. He came in contact with a downed, live power line. He was taken to the hospital in Owensboro before being quickly flown to Vanderbilt’s burn unit.

Initially, Koger thought he would only lose a thumb, but once at Vanderbilt, the doctors quickly realized amputation was necessary to stave off further damage and death.

After what Koger described as a lengthy fight with his insurance company, it agreed to pay for his bionic arms.

Koger became the first man in the world with bilateral upper-arm amputations to be fitted with multi-articulating bionic hands. Since then his story has been on local, regional and national news organizations.

The book, “Handed a Greater Purpose,” was published by Butler Books of Louisville. He said even though it is his autobiography, the purpose of the book is much bigger than himself.

“If this book can change somebody’s life, that’s why I did it,” Koger said. “This book is about me being able to give back.”

In the book, Koger estimates only three or four pages are the account of his accident. Most of the book is about how he was raised and how he’s overcome the difficulties that spring from being a double amputee.

“Starting the afternoon after the accident, the story becomes how I’ve overcome it and the doors God has opened in my life,” Koger said. “I feel like that is the story. God has opened doors up and placed people in my life that have got me where I am today.”

He wrote the book with the aid of Danny May, his ghostwriter, and Karen Hunsanger, an author in Bowling Green. Each provided their own perspectives on the book.

“(With their help), I think the story turned around into an amazing book,” Koger said.