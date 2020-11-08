The Owensboro Convention Center’s seventh annual Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo is coming Friday through Sunday.
“We have 75 vendors so far and room for 20 more,” Brandi Stevens, sales manager, said last week.
“Last year, we sold a lot of booths during the last week,” she said. “We have room for 150 booths and we’ve sold 120. I expect to sell out again this year.”
But things will be different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Aisles will be 14 feet wide for social distancing,” Stevens said.
Capacity inside the exhibit hall will be monitored and limited at times to adhere to the 50% event space capacity regulations currently in place, a news release says.
Hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the venue.
Restrooms will be cleaned and sanitized at least once an hour.
And everyone will be required to wear a mask or facial covering.
Stevens said vendors aren’t coming from as far away this year.
“Last year, we had vendors from as far away as Florida and Michigan, but they’re not coming this year because of COVID,” she said. “This year, it’s Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Indiana and Illinois. People are staying closer to home.”
Stevens said, “We had about 4,100 people last year. I have no idea how many we’ll have this year.”
The craft show began in 2014 with 100 exhibitors from four states.
A news release says the show will feature “local and regional artisans and crafters offering unique handmade creations in woodcrafts, furniture, holiday decorations, quilts, jewelry, floral arrangements, painting, candles, pottery, embroidery, and more.”
Early Bird Crafting will host Paint Parties all weekend again this year.
Times are 5 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Cost is $20 per cutout and includes admission to the show.
People are encouraged to make reservations online at facebook.com/EarlyBirdCrafting to ensure that they get a spot.
“For most craft businesses, attending events such as these allows them to generate sales and grow their customers,” Laura Alexander, the center’s general manager, said last week. “We are excited to provide that opportunity.”
Craft Boba teas — a drink that includes chewy tapioca balls — are new this year.
They include $5 Bubble Milk Tea (brown sugar flavored) and $5 Bubble Peach Tea.
For those 21 and over, there’s a spiked version made with Crown Royal Salted Caramel and Crown Royal Peach.
Those are $10.
Hours are from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 11 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $3 for adults per day or $5 for a weekend pass.
Children 12 and under are admitted free.
Tickets will be available at the door.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301; klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
