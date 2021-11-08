In 2014, its first year of operation, the Owensboro Convention Center created a regional craft show that it hoped would become an annual event.
And the Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo did just that.
It returns Friday through Sunday for the eighth year.
That first year saw more than 100 vendors.
And the show has continued to grow since that year.
Jeanette Goins, director of marketing, said that last year, with coronavirus restrictions, Kraftucky only had 66 vendors and 115 booths.
But in 2019, she said, “It looks like we had 117 vendors and 160 booths.”
This year, Goins said, the show is rebuilding with 148 booths featuring local and regional artisans and crafters.
They feature handmade creations in woodcrafts, furniture, holiday decorations, quilts, jewelry, floral arrangements, painting, candles, pottery, embroidery and other crafts, she said.
“As small and home-based businesses are still recovering from 2020, we are delighted to provide the opportunity for craft businesses to showcase their talents, grow their customer base and generate sales,” said Laura Alexander, the center’s general manager.
Show hours are 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Goins said Early Bird Crafting will host a craft area this year.
On Saturday and Sunday, people can paint door hanger cutouts or interchangeable minis — miniature objects. The cost is $25 and includes admission to the expo. All supplies and assistance are provided and included in the price.
Reservations are encouraged at facebook.com/EarlyBirdCrafting.
Goins said food and drinks concessions will be available.
For those 21 and over, on Saturday and Sunday, Cranberry Pineapple Punch will be available.
Admission is $3 per day for adults or $5 for a weekend pass. Children 12 and under are admitted free.
Tickets will be available at the door.
Masks or facial coverings are required.
