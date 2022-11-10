In 2014, during its first year of operation, the Owensboro Convention Center created a regional craft show that it hoped would become an annual event.
And the Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo did just that.
It returns Friday through Sunday for the ninth year.
Jeanette Goins, the center’s director of marketing, said this may be the biggest year ever for the event.
“We have more than 200 booths and 140 vendors this year,” she said. “We’ll be wall to wall. That number is up from last year.”
Goins said, “2019 was our best year, and we should top that this year. It should be the best ever.”
In 2019, the craft show had 117 vendors and 160 booths.
In 2020, during the pandemic, it had 66 vendors and 115 booths.
Last year, there were 148 booths.
More from this section
When the show started in 2014, there were only 100 vendors.
Goins said, “We have a lot of custom food booths this year. And there’s an uptick in new vendors. They’re from across Kentucky and in Indiana and Tennessee. It’s definitely growing.”
Also expect to see handmade creations in woodcrafts, furniture, holiday decorations, quilts, jewelry, floral arrangements, painting, candles, pottery, embroidery and other crafts.
Last year, Goins said, the craft show drew a little more than 4,300 people over the three days.
“We’re hoping those numbers will be up this year,” she said.
Goins said Early Bird Crafting will have paint parties at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Show hours are 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is $3 per day for adults or $5 for a weekend pass. Children 12 and under are admitted free.
Tickets will be available at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.