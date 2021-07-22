The International Bluegrass Music Association has elected Alison Krauss, Lynn Morris and the Stoneman Family to its Hall of Fame, which is in the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro.
They will be inducted Sept. 30 during the IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards in Raleigh, North Carolina.
The IBMA said Krauss, 49, “has been the most commercially successful bluegrass-related artist since Flatt & Scruggs.”
When she was just 17, Krauss took part in the National Council for Traditional Arts’ ”Masters of the Folk Violin” tour, which also included Hall of Famer Kenny Baker.
Krauss and her band, Union Station, have performed in Owensboro several times, starting in 1989, when she was 18.
She became a member of the Grand Ole Opry when she was 22.
Krauss won a bluegrass Grammy in 1991.
She has won 26 since then.
Krauss has won two IBMA Entertainer of the Year awards, four Female Vocalist of the Year awards and has appeared several times at the White House.
Morris, 72, who no longer performs, began her professional life in music after graduating with a degree in art from Colorado College.
She started playing the banjo the next year and became the first person to twice win the National Banjo Championship in Winfield, Kansas.
Morris went on to perform throughout the United States, Canada and Europe, as well as touring military outposts in the Pacific and Indian Ocean regions for the USO.
After performing with City Limits and Whetstone Run, Morris fronted her own group — the Lynn Morris Band.
The title track from her 1996 album, “Mama’s Hand,” won the IBMA Song of the Year award.
She also won IBMA’s Female Vocalist of the Year three times.
The Stoneman Family is pre-bluegrass, but has influenced a lot of bluegrass musicians.
Ernest V. “Pop” and Hattie Frost Stoneman had 23 children, 15 of whom survived into adulthood.
Many of them played in the family band through the years.
Pop Stoneman’s 1924 recording of “The Sinking of the Titanic” was one of the best-selling country songs of the era.
The family band evolved into a bluegrass sound, eventually winning first place on Arthur Godfrey’s “Talent Scouts.
The best-known lineup featured Donna and Roni Stoneman, along with brothers Van, Jim and Scotty.
Pop Stoneman died in 1968 at the age of 75 and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame that year.
