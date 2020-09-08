The Kentucky State Police recently resumed training recruits at its academy in Frankfort and is seeking new applicants as well as experienced law enforcement officers for its next class.
The agency is planning to have a mixed class of recruits and experienced officers that will train together part of the time, and graduate at the same time. The new recruits will attend 24 weeks of training at the academy, while experienced officers will receive 13 weeks at the academy.
The academy was closed for a time because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. KSP officials, “have taken a number of precautions to avoid the spread” of the virus in the reopened academy, said Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for KSP’s Henderson post.
The agency has recruited officers from other agencies through its Law Enforcement Accelerated Program previously. The program is for current officers with at least two years of experience.
With the new class, “we will start out the traditional class, and half-way through, bring in the LEAP (students), and they all graduate at the same time,” King said.
The mixed class gives people with no law enforcement experience time to learn the basics that experienced officers will have already covered, King said. When the entire class is brought together for 13 weeks, that training will largely be focused on KSP procedures.
KSP has a standard for “how we want them to conduct themselves as troopers,” such as following the agency’s code of conduct, ethics and policies, King said. “When they all finally graduate, they will all be trained on the same standard.”
In a press release, Lt. Col. Kyle Nall, who created the mixed-class program, said, “We believe this new training approach will diversify our recruitment pool by attracting experience, combined with the enthusiasm of newcomers. We are hopeful this innovation to our training format will be beneficial for years to come.”
This will be the first class with both recruits and experienced officers together. There’s no set date for when the class will begin, but applications are being taken on the KSP website, kentuckystatepolice.org.
“It’s not just recruiting people, it’s recruiting the right people, and that has its own challenges,” King said.
James Mayse
