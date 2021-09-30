The Kentucky State Police is cautioning hemp growers to beware of people attempting to steal hemp, after two reports of thefts in western Daviess County.
Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for KSP in Henderson, said the agency has received reports of a hemp thefts from a farm on Kentucky 56 in the St. Joseph area.
“He started noticing some of his crop missing,” King said Wednesday. “In the middle of the day last week, (the farmer) caught a couple of them, and they left before any of us could get there.”
King said the thefts seem to be of small amounts at a time. Officials suspect the hemp is likely being used by marijuana dealers to bulk out their product, King said.
“One of our sources was telling us that’s not uncommon in Evansville,” King said.
There were reports of thefts of hemp from fields in 2019, including the theft of more than 100 pounds of hemp, which resulted in four arrests by Daviess County sheriff’s deputies.
Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the sheriff’s office, said Wednesday the office has not received any recent reports of hemp theft.
King said KSP troopers have a description of the people seen at the farm on Kentucky 56 last week and of the vehicle they were driving, but they don’t have any active leads. King said hemp looks different from marijuana, but could be used to fool someone who doesn’t regularly buy.
“It would most likely give you a headache,” King said.
Anyone caught with stealing even a small amount of hemp could face a number of charges, such as theft, criminal trespass and damage to property, King said.
Hemp growers should be aware, King said.
“It’s illegal to (steal hemp) for any purpose,” King said. “If people start going out there and trespassing on a farmer’s property, that’s a crime.”
