Two McLean County senior center employees were arrested Wednesday by the Kentucky State Police for allegedly misusing federal funds.

Scott Settle, outreach and marketing coordinator of the center, and Daniel Miller, a service program assistant who works as a meal delivery driver, were charged with theft by unlawful taking for more than $1,000 — a class D felony.

