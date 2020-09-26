Investigators for the Kentucky State Police are awaiting a medical examiner’s findings on the man who fatally shot himself Sunday in front of a city police officer on Walnut Street.
Ray S. Payne, 39, of Evansville, shot himself in front of OPD Officer Michael Matthews shortly after fleeing a traffic stop at 9:45 a.m. Sunday on West Parrish Avenue.
Payne had dragged an OPD officer with his vehicle while fleeing the stop. KSP detectives were called to investigate because Matthews, who came upon Payne walking in the road on Walnut Street, fired his service weapon during the incident. KSP officials believe Payne shot himself in the head just before Matthews fired his weapon through the windshield of his patrol vehicle.
Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for KSP in Henderson, said the medical examiner is waiting to review footage from Matthews’ dash camera, which KSP had sent off for a frame-by-frame analysis.
KSP investigators don’t know if Payne was struck when Matthews shot through his vehicle’s windshield.
“There s footage, but it doesn’t help as far as the round fired from the patrol vehicle,” King said.
Investigators believe Payne had some ties to Owensboro and had recently gotten out of prison. King said Payne had outstanding warrants for his arrest.
“We did a search warrant on (Payne’s) vehicle, and the thing I don’t mind sharing is we found a duffle bag full of bud,” King said. The “small to medium” size duffle bag contained marijuana bud, which is the part of the plant containing THC, King said.
During the incident, Payne “did mention to the officer he wasn’t going back to prison,” King said.
Fleeing the scene and dragging the officer, we know he had several things” that would have resulted in him being sent back to prison, King said.
King said when the investigation is complete, detectives will present their findings to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for possible presentation to a grand jury. King said that is standard in KSP investigations of incidents of officers firing their service weapons.
Of the incident, King said, “We have seen people commit suicide in front of us before. It’s traumatic.” He said counseling is available for officers involved in those incidents.
“We never want anyone to resort to (suicide), but we have people that have,” King said. “I just hate that someone felt that was his option.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
