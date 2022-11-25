KSP’s Henderson Post collected more than 40,000 pounds of food last year, during the post’s annual “Cram The Cruiser” food drive.
Officials from the KSP post said this year’s drive is expected to match or exceed the amount collected last year.
“Cram The Cruiser” is a State Police event done by mult- iple posts.
Trooper Corey King, public information officer for the Henderson Post, said collected goods from there will go to food pantries in Daviess, Ohio and Henderson counties.
“We’ll give it to the people we know truly need it,” King said.
In Daviess County, KSP receives most of its donations from a local distributor, King said. The post will hold one public “Cram The Cruiser” event on Friday, Dec. 2. at the Hartford Walmart in Ohio County. In Henderson, people can drop off donations at the KSP post.
“A lot of our troopers, people will donate to them,” King said.
The food collected in each county will go to food pantries in those counties, King said. Last year, the Henderson post collected 43,611 pounds of food, King said.
“We were the top spot” among KSP posts in the amount of donations collected, King said.
Donations from the food distributor have already been pledged and have been allocated to Daviess County food pantries, King said. “As soon as it’s released, we are going to get it to those locations,” he said.
The event draws a strong response in communities where KSP holds “Cram The Cruiser” events, King said.
“It’s somewhat creative,” King said.
The event also draws donations because people know KSP will put the donations where they are needed, King said.
“They trust us,” King said. “They know we’ll give it to the right people. That’s why it continues to be a success and keeps growing.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
