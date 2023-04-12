Tuesday morning, officials from the Kentucky State Police’s Henderson post parked a state police cruiser outside Dee’s Diner on East Fourth Street, hoping to collect donations for Special Olympics Kentucky.
As restaurant patrons went in and out, members of the Henderson post and volunteers collected donations and placed stickers with the donor’s name on the patrol vehicle. By 10 a.m., the cruiser was plastered with stickers.
“Last year, all posts raised over $20,000 in a week” for Special Olympics, Henderson post public affairs officer Trooper Corey King said.
Daviess County residents were a big part of the total.
“We raised about $2,000 locally,” King said.
Special Olympics has been staging athletic competitions for people with intellectual disabilities since 1968. Games in a number of competitions are held worldwide, with athletes competing in events such as track and field, basketball, swimming, weightlifting and bowling.
“Law enforcement has always been a big sponsor and help of Special Olympics Kentucky,” King said. “Dee’s Diner has been great to offer us a space.” Special Olympics “do a lot for our community.”
Posts statewide host “Cover the Cruiser” events in their districts for Special Olympics. Jeff Johnson, a Special Olympics coach, said the fundraisers make Special Olympics events affordable for athletes.
“This helps keep the cost down for state events,” Johnson said. “We (provide) scholarships at the local level. We try to make it so money in not the issue.”
Later this week, four Special Olympics athletes from the Owensboro area will be traveling to Maryland with athletes from Louisville to compete in the national intramural basketball tournament. Special Olympics track and field and swimming events are scheduled locally later this month.
Johnson, who coaches the team going to the basketball nationals, said athletes get more than just a chance to compete at Special Olympics events.
“So many times, they talk about family,” Johnson said. “It’s a community where they get together and compete, and they identify as family.”
