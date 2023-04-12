COVER THE CRUISER

Alize Barrera, 2, tapes her name to the Kentucky State Police cruiser of Trooper Corey King after donating to the “Cover the Cruiser” fundraiser as it sits outside of Dee’s Diner on Tuesday to raise money for Special Olympics Kentucky.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Tuesday morning, officials from the Kentucky State Police’s Henderson post parked a state police cruiser outside Dee’s Diner on East Fourth Street, hoping to collect donations for Special Olympics Kentucky.

As restaurant patrons went in and out, members of the Henderson post and volunteers collected donations and placed stickers with the donor’s name on the patrol vehicle. By 10 a.m., the cruiser was plastered with stickers.

