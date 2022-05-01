The Kentucky State Police is planning to greatly expand its recruitment efforts, boosted by pay increases approved this year by state lawmakers.

The $15,000 increase lifts salaries for new troopers to $55,0000 annually. Increases were also approved for current troopers.

The increase in starting pay for troopers makes KSP one of the 10 highest-paying agencies in the state, said Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for the Henderson KSP post.

“We were 74th,” King said.

Agencies across the state have struggled with officer recruitment and retention, and have raised pay as a way of attracting candidates.

For example, the 2022-23 budget Owensboro city officials discussed earlier this month includes a 15% raise for city police officers, which is double the raise for other city workers.

The KSP pay increase “is the biggest selling point for us,” King said.

The agency is also giving troopers more choice in where they are assigned, letting them choose three potential posts.

“We are (considering) everything we have heard that would deter a candidate, such as location,” King said. “Now, we have really competitive pay and the ‘pick three,’ where you can pick three posts.”

Along with attracting new recruits, the agency is hoping to draw back troopers who have left the agency to go to other departments or to the private sector, King said.

“One thing we have always done (well) is having a good working environment,” King said. “We have had troopers who said, ‘I hate to leave. I love the agency. I love the brotherhood.’ ”

The KSP raises will cause other agencies to raise officers salaries as well, King said.

“It’s a very competitive market,” he said. “Those people who are applying, you want to recruit them to your agency, but retain them as well.”

News of the raises has generated interest in the agency, King said.

“A lot of people are at least knowledgeable of it,”he said. “They say, ‘you guys are deserving of it,’ and it leads to other questions” about applying.

Whether the raises have the desired affect on recruitment won’t be known right away.

“We’ll see the success in the coming years,” King said. “It will take some time, not only to get applications in, but to do background checks and to get (recruits) through the academy.”

