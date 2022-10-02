Police and fire officials are investigating a fire early Saturday morning in the 300 block of Garrett Street in Sacramento that left one man dead.
Kentucky State Police and Kentucky State Fire Marshals are working to determine a cause for the fire, which was reported about 8:45 a.m. to McLean County Dispatch.
Early indications suggest the fire may have been caused by a faulty portable heather, according to a release from KSP. Foul play is not suspected. The identity of the man who died had not been released as of Saturday evening, and an autopsy will be conducted Monday in Madisonville.
The investigation is being conducted by KSP, KSFM and the McLean County Corner’s Office. KSP was assisted at the scene by the McLean County Sheriff’s Office, McLean County EMS and the McLean County Central District and Sacramento fire departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.