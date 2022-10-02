OWENWS-10-02-22 FATAL FIRE

A fire Saturday morning in the 300 block of Garrett Street in Sacramento left one man dead.

 Photo by Karah Wilson, Messenger-Inquirer | kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com

Police and fire officials are investigating a fire early Saturday morning in the 300 block of Garrett Street in Sacramento that left one man dead.

Kentucky State Police and Kentucky State Fire Marshals are working to determine a cause for the fire, which was reported about 8:45 a.m. to McLean County Dispatch.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.