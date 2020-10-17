The Kentucky State Police is investigating a Friday night incident where a KSP trooper fatally shot a man after a mental health check turned into a standoff in Muhlenberg County.
A KSP press release says Greenville police officers went to a home in the 400 block of James Street shortly after 6 p.m. Friday to serve a mental health warrant. The release says the male occupant of the residence fired a firearm at officers and barricaded himself in the basement.
A KSP Police Special Response Team was called to the scene, and officers attempted to negotiate with the man, the release says. Shortly after 2 a.m., the release says the man came out of the basement “brandishing a rifle in a threatening manner,” and was shot by a trooper.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the man had not been released as of Saturday afternoon.
No one else was in the home, and no one else was injured, the release says. The shooting is being investigated by KSP’s Critical Incident Response Team.
