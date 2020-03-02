A Hancock County man was killed Saturday night in a structure fire outside of Reynolds Station.
Larry W. Buck, 73, of Reynolds Station, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Hancock County Coroner.
Authorities responded at 11:30 p.m. to the fire at 1668 Hawesville Easton Road, outside Reynolds Station, according to a press release from the Kentucky State Police.
The release said that KSP detectives are currently determining the fire’s cause and origin, but that “nothing suggests foul play at this time.”
Along with the Hancock County Coroner’s Office and KSP, South Hancock, Duke, Whitesville and Fordsville volunteer fire departments responded to the scene. The Hancock County Road Department also assisted investigators by bringing an excavator to remove the metal roof, which had collapsed, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.