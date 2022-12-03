OWENWS-12-03-22 PILGRIMS REST 1

Kentucky State Police is investigating Pilgrims Rest boarding school in Ohio County over alleged child abuse complaints.

 Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Kentucky State Police responded to a first-degree criminal abuse complaint Oct. 24 at the Pilgrims Rest Ministry of Reconciliation, an Ohio County boys boarding school affiliated with the fundamentalist Baptist faith.

Details of the incident are unclear. Both KSP and the state’s Department for Community Based Services (DCBS) have declined to provide information about the case — citing an ongoing investigation into the facility.

