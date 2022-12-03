Kentucky State Police responded to a first-degree criminal abuse complaint Oct. 24 at the Pilgrims Rest Ministry of Reconciliation, an Ohio County boys boarding school affiliated with the fundamentalist Baptist faith.
Details of the incident are unclear. Both KSP and the state’s Department for Community Based Services (DCBS) have declined to provide information about the case — citing an ongoing investigation into the facility.
“Premature disclosure of records generated in the course of this active investigation of alleged physical and sexual abuse of juveniles, at this early stage, would do irreparable harm to the investigation,” said KSP’s official custodian of records, Stephanie Dawson, in response to an open records request.
While government agencies are tight-lipped, former students say the abuse at Pilgrims Rest has been occurring for more than a decade. Records obtained by the Messenger-Inquirer show that KSP and DCBS investigated the school in 2011 and 2012, and again in 2020 — but law enforcement declined to pursue charges in those instances.
However, abuse allegations apparently persisted, leading to the latest ongoing investigation.
Neither Pilgrims Rest founder Kelly Vanderkooi nor any of his staff members have been charged over the matter. KSP said its investigation “has only just begun.”
Vanderkooi did not respond to numerous calls and messages seeking comment.
Pilgrims Rest’s Early YearsBefore starting Pilgrims Rest around 2004, Vanderkooi worked at the Agape Boarding School in Missouri. Agape currently faces its own abuse accusations in lawsuits and criminal charges filed last year against some of its employees — allegations that have nothing to do with Vanderkooi’s time there.
After working at Agape, Vanderkooi moved to Kentucky and started the Pilgrims Rest school in London. According to a KSP report, Vanderkooi said “social services tried to shut him down in London, which led to a lengthy civil suit.” The Messenger-Inquirer could find no records about a civil suit involving Pilgrims Rest or Vanderkooi.
Vanderkooi moved Pilgrims Rest to Ohio County around 2006, establishing a compound that includes a two-story schoolhouse and guest home among the idyllic, rolling farmland of Dundee.
About five years later, KSP and DCBS launched a probe into the boarding school after receiving information from a child protection services agency in another state.
Records show that authorities knew little about Pilgrims Rest at the time.
“As DCBS was not aware the school near Dundee existed, it was unclear if any inspections or certifications were required or had been performed,” a KSP trooper wrote in his initial November 2011 report. “This investigator found no government entity at the state or local level that oversees private schools such as this one.”
According to KSP records, investigators interviewed at least 10 students at the time. The suspects were Vanderkooi and David Shute, a former prison guard who worked as a school supervisor.
“Several students reported they had been made to do bear crawls and other exercises to the point their hands became injured,” a Jan. 6, 2012, KSP report stated. “There were also allegations of the students having their fingers bent backward and their ears pulled.”
One student told police and social services workers that Shute pulled his ear, causing it to bleed and impair his hearing. This alleged incident took place at Greater Vision Baptist Church in Owensboro, where Vanderkooi would frequently take his school, according to former students.
“He has been unable to hear out of that ear since it bled. He told Bro. Vanderkooi about his ear bleeding after he got back to the school, but no medical attention was sought,” investigatory records stated — though a doctor reportedly examined the student later and found no injury.
After interviewing witnesses and reviewing “appropriate hard copy documentation,” social workers found the student’s complaint against Shute to be substantiated.
“David Shute also admitted to pulling ears of the boys to get their attention even though he reported that he never caused any injury,” DCBS said in its report.
The same student also told authorities that Vanderkooi once stepped on his fingers for not bear crawling fast enough.
“Pictures were taken of scars on hands,” the investigatory report stated, adding, “One time when bear crawling, he cut his knee and had to have it glued shut. He stood up, fell back, and then woke up at the doctor.”
Another student complained of being choked by a Pilgrims Rest staffer, but social workers determined that the allegation was unsubstantiated due to the student reportedly making inconsistent statements during separate interviews.
A 10-year-old Carlos Walsh was among the students interviewed for the investigation. Walsh, who was sent to Pilgrims Rest at the age of 6, had originally told a social worker that Vanderkooi bent his fingers back and stepped on his hands during bear crawls.
But when questioned by KSP troopers, Walsh recanted his story and said his allegations were lies.
Walsh told the Messenger-Inquirer that he and other students felt pressured by their families and Vanderkooi to recant their allegations. He said he regrets doing so to this day.
“It kind of hurts because I have to stick with this for the rest of my life,” Walsh said. “If I hadn’t have done that, I’m sure we could have had the school shut down — if I just told the truth.”
Walsh said that while he was a student, he thought his experiences at Pilgrims Rest were normal.
“We thought of [Vanderkooi] as a mentor, and as someone who pushed us harder than we ever thought we could. And all the stuff he did to us, all the abuse, we thought we deserved it,” he said.
Today, Walsh runs a YouTube channel, where he speaks and interviews other former students about the alleged abuse at Pilgrims Rest.
“I guess what changed my mind is I’d tell all my coworkers what happened to me as a kid, and they were like, ‘Dude, where have you been.’ Because everything I was explaining was so foreign to them,” Walsh said. “That’s what changed my mind. Slowly over time, I realized this wasn’t right. I bear the scars and I have the marks all over my body. What happened there, I thought it was just normal.
“But it isn’t.”
Despite Walsh’s recantation, other students told KSP and DCBS investigators about having to bear crawl until their hands bleed, as well as having their hands stepped on, fingers bent, and ears pulled, according to police and social services records.
“Another concern focused on the reports of room leaders being allowed to discipline fellow students, which increases the risk of abuse or bullying,” social workers noted in their report. “[An investigator] also notes that students report that they are not allowed to observe or discuss discipline received by other students or they will receive the same discipline.”
More from this section
The report further stated that “another concern focuses on the Pilgrims Rest policy monitoring all incoming and outgoing mail … If inappropriate discipline or activities were to occur within the school, students would have no avenue to report such inappropriate discipline or activities without fear of reprisal from school staff.”
KSP and DCBS interviewed Vanderkooi about the abuse allegations in November 2011. According to records, Vanderkooi was openly hostile to them.
“While walking to the house Kelly became upset, ill-tempered and disorderly to the point I was concerned for all our safety,” a KSP trooper wrote in his report.
According to the report, Vanderkooi repeatedly accused KSP and DCBS of conspiring to shut down his school.
“You people have been stalking me and harassing me for the past five years!” Vanderkooi allegedly told government authorities, referencing a social services investigation into his school in London.
The trooper who wrote the report added that he spoke with another KSP official and advised him that he was concerned for investigators’ safety.
“Kelly’s behavior was alarming and not normal in nature,” the trooper wrote. “I thought as the evening progressed Kelly may become more agitated and become criminally aggressive towards us.”
KSP tried to question Vanderkooi and other staff members again in early 2012, but were informed by Pilgrims Rest attorney Mike Lee that “no more interviews would be granted.”
Records indicate that this KSP investigation closed in August 2012, after a trooper spoke with Ohio County Attorney Greg Hill and Daviess County Attorney Claud Porter. Both declined to prosecute the case — with Porter declining to pursue the alleged ear-grabbing incident at Greater Vision in Owensboro.
Reasons for inaction by law enforcement included a lack of fresh evidence. For instance, investigators reportedly had photos of scars, bruises and calluses on the children — but the images did not show recent, open wounds.
“[Investigators] discussed the fact that the court or a jury is not likely to view this as a serious injury,” a KSP report stated.
Moreover, “as the children had not been evaluated by a psychiatrist/psychologist or counselor, it would be impossible to say if they had suffered emotional distress,” the report stated. “This investigator further pointed out that since the parents of most of the children described them as emotionally or psychologically unstable, it would be difficult to prove their time at the school had worsened this condition.”
While law enforcement authorities declined to press charges and DCBS found many of the allegations unsubstantiated, the social workers did find Vanderkooi to be “in need of services based in the inappropriate punishment/discipline [of students], which caused minor/non-life-threatening injuries,” the report said.
“Services could consist of finding alternative disciplines that would not cause injury to any of the students,” DCBS said in the report.
The government agency added that “Kelly Vanderkooi has indicated that he has ceased using methods of discipline in the past due to the injuries caused by the discipline.”
According to a DCBS report, Vanderkooi agreed to a prevention plan for Pilgrims Rest. The plan entailed Pilgrims Rest stopping all uses of physical discipline for 30 days, agreeing not to discuss the allegations with the students, and cooperating with social workers as they completed their investigation.
“After much discussion and reluctance on the part of Bro. Vanderkooi, he along with his wife and Bro. David Shute signed the prevention plan,” the DCBS report stated.
Shute could not be reached for comment.
Pilgrims Rest ReformsAfter the investigation, Pilgrims Rest did implement protocols designed to ensure student safety, Walsh said.
“There was less being physical with students. Bear crawling stopped. A lot of punishments stopped, and things began to change,” Walsh said.
However, abuse allegations persisted.
In March 2020, the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services investigated a sexual assault complaint made by a Pilgrims Rest student against one of the boarding school’s staff members.
Because no charges were filed, the Messenger-Inquirer is not naming the suspect or describing the allegations made by the student.
According to a KSP report, social workers believed the student’s allegations — but KSP trooper David Ammon determined that the student was lying.
“During this time, I was updating the social worker assigned to the case, Lauren E. Gerkins. Gerkins and the cabinet were persistent in stating [the student] was a genuine victim, and they wished to go interview all the children at Pilgrims Rest,” trooper Ammon said in his report. “I advised Gerkins on multiple occasions that I was going to interview [the student] personally before I made any advancements towards the school.”
When Ammon interviewed the student, the trooper said he found inconsistencies in the student’s story, and began to accuse him of lying.
“I advised him he could tell me the truth without fear of being punished … [the student] finally looked at me and started he had not been telling the truth,” Ammon said. “[The student] stated he was upset about having been at Pilgrims Rest in the first place, and was still very angry for all of the punishments he received while attending that school.”
According to the report, Ammon spoke to Gerkins after the interview. The trooper told the social worker he could not send her a copy of the interview, nor could he send her a summary.
“She did not seem satisfied with my response,” Ammon said in his report. “I advised Gerkins I would be opening a case due to the amount of work already invested, but submitting it unfounded, as [the student] had fabricated the complaint and there had been no crime committed.”
Some two and a half years later, KSP and DCBS are again investigating Pilgrims Rest.
This time, children were sent home after police visited the school on Oct. 24, according to people familiar with the matter, including a current student’s guardian who spoke under the condition of anonymity.
“This investigation has only just begun,” KSP told the Messenger-Inquirer in a letter declining to release records about the latest probe. “KSP is continuing to conduct interviews, and forensic interviews are still being conducted via the Children’s Advocacy Center; evidence is still being gathered and examined.”
