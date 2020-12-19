The Kentucky State Police's Henderson Post is currently looking for candidates to become KSP dispatchers.
Blake Smith, dispatch supervisor for the Henderson Post, said the agency has two full-time openings. Candidates must be at least 18 years old and high school graduates with no history of felony convictions or crimes of moral turpitude.
Starting pay is $24,096, with dispatchers receiving a $5,500 annual training stipend.
The deadline to apply is Tuesday. Applications should be sent to: https://kypersonnelcabinet.csod.com/ats/careersite/JobDetails.aspx?id=20413&site=2
Anyone with questions or inquiries about this position may contact Telecommunication Supervisor Blake Smith at Kentucky State Police Post 16, 270-826-3312.
