KSP raising funds for resuming Trooper Island children's camp

The Kentucky State Police’s Trooper Island children’s summer camp was canceled last year, as were so many other events, by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But KSP officials are preparing to reopen the Clinton County camp this summer and the agency is raising funds in Daviess County this week to pay campers’ fees.
“So far, we are approved to have the (camp) at half-capacity,” said Trooper Corey King, KSP’s public affairs officer for Post 16 in Henderson. “Typically, a full capacity week is 80 to 85” campers.
King and other KSP staff members were in front of the Kroger store on Frederica Street on Wednesday, selling tickets for a Camaro convertible the agency is raffling off to pay camper scholarships.
Each post sends students from their district to the camp. This year, campers from Daviess County and other Post 16 coverage counties are scheduled to go to the island in July. King said he works with school officials to identify kids “who might not have the money” to afford to go to camp.
Part of the idea, King said, is for campers to see the troopers who act as counselors as people, not as law enforcement officers.
“This is the best way I’ve seen to change their minds and see us for who we are, and not as the badge,” King said. Only once during the week do troopers wear their uniforms.
“They see us as that role model, counselor, that person playing ball with them,” King said. “For us, it’s priceless.”
In a typical year, about 800 children would attend the camp over the course of the summer, so KSP raises funds and seeks grants to cover the expense.
“It’s a true, genuine summer camp,” King said. “There’s no technology. It’s amazing — you see kids staring intently at their phones, but when that is no longer available, (they become) the kids I remember when I was growing up.”
The $10 raffle tickets will be on sale Thursday at the Kroger store and Friday at the Lowe’s store on Fulton Drive. On Saturday, King will again be at Lowe’s in the morning, and then a car show planned for Moonlite-Bar-B-Q Inn, he said. The tickets are also available through the KSP website.
“We make a couple hundred thousand off the car,” and also apply for grants to cover camper expenses, King said. On Wednesday, some people stopping by made donations instead of purchasing raffle tickets.
“It’s a very giving place,” King said of Daviess County. “We sold more tickets yesterday (at Kroger) than I have ever sold at an event.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
