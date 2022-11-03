Kentucky State Police are searching for an Evansville woman who went missing after a car accident in Livermore Saturday evening.

Elza Jo Kolle, 28, was last seen around 11:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, when her car crashed into the Green River bridge on Kentucky Highway 431, according to a KSP press release.

