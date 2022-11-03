Kentucky State Police are searching for an Evansville woman who went missing after a car accident in Livermore Saturday evening.
Elza Jo Kolle, 28, was last seen around 11:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, when her car crashed into the Green River bridge on Kentucky Highway 431, according to a KSP press release.
Officers from KSP, the McLean County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife and other emergency services were actively searching the Green River Sunday evening.
Kolle is a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Kolle is still missing as of Tuesday, according to McLean County Sheriff Kenneth Frizzell.
Anyone aware of Kolle’s location or who may have additional information should contact KSP Post 16 at 270-826-3312 or your respective local police agency.
