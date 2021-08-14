The Kentucky State Police is seeking public assistance in a 2018 case where a woman’s body was found in Ohio County and was determined to have died of foul play.
Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for KSP in Henderson, said the body of Jamie Holland, 28, was found in November 2018 on a farm near Rosine. Investigators were unable to identify the body at the time it was found, and the body was sent to a forensics laboratory in Texas.
At the time the body was found, Holland had not been reported missing, King said. No one reported Holland missing until sometime in 2019, King said.
“If was four, five or six months later after her body was discovered” before Holland was reported missing, King said.
When the body was found, another KSP post was working a missing person’s report out of Elizabethtown, so investigators thought the body was connected with that case, King said.
The body was positively identified as Holland’s in June. Holland is believed to have died of blunt force trauma.
“When we did get the DNA, that’s when we started backtracking with family members” and employers of Holland’s, King said. But the trail of evidence is old, because of the time that passed between when Holland was discovered and when she was identified.
“During that time, this case starts getting colder and colder, because we were following a different case,” King said Friday. “The importance of asking for the public’s help is we were behind the curve from the very beginning.”
Investigators have some cell phone data, but after more than two years, that information might not be useful. Detectives want to find people who know Holland and some of her contacts, King said.
“This is three years after the fact, so people have changed (cell) numbers,” King said, “which is why it’s important for us to ask for help from the public.
“We believe there’s someone that has information, has ideas and has first-hand knowledge of this crime.”
Detectives want “to bring closure to the family on this case,” King said. “We are quite certain there are people who know.”
People with knowledge of Holland can call KSP at 270-826-3312, or by calling 800-222-5555. Sources of tips are kept confidential.
Anonymous tips can also be provided through the KSP app.
“There are people who may know (what happened to Holland) and do want to say something,” King said. “They just need that additional push to do that.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com
