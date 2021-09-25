Residents in Hancock and Ohio counties who need to take a written test or road test in order to get a driver permit or a new driver’s license will have to travel a bit farther starting next week.
On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the Kentucky State Police’s driver testing license branch for Ohio, Hancock and Daviess counties will be relocated to the regional driver licensing office at 2620 Kentucky 81 in Owensboro.
The relocation is part of a larger plan that included driver’s license services being moved out of Circuit Clerk’s offices to the state Transportation Cabinet. Both the license office and the KSP driver testing service will open at the Kentucky 81 site on Monday.
Previously, testing was offered in each county, although in Ohio and Hancock counties, the tests were only available on certain days of the week.
The new regional location will offer driver’s tests daily, beginning at 8 a.m., according to a KSP press release.
“One of the benefits of regionalization is increased availability of testing services,” Captain Marshall Johnson, KSP’s commander of driving testing, said in a press release.
Hancock County Circuit Clerk Michael Boling said although driver’s license services are moving to the Daviess County office, he has spoken to Transportation Cabinet officials about having a mobile license branch visit the county.
“They promised me they intend to make good use” of the mobile driver license offices, Boling said.
“I personally wasn’t in favor of the move,” said Boling, who added, “I have had two or three of my staff that have gone (to the Kentucky 81 office), and they were pleased with the experience.”
People wanting to schedule a written or road test can do so by visiting the KSP website.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @amesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.