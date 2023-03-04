The Kentucky State Police are seeking a man who allegedly nearly struck a state trooper with a vehicle while fleeing a traffic stop.

The incident began with a traffic stop around 4:15 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 60 near Hawes Boulevard. Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for KSP in Henderson, said a trooper stopped Amanda D. Smith, 34, of Louisville for speeding and detected the smell of marijuana.

