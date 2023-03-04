The Kentucky State Police are seeking a man who allegedly nearly struck a state trooper with a vehicle while fleeing a traffic stop.
The incident began with a traffic stop around 4:15 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 60 near Hawes Boulevard. Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for KSP in Henderson, said a trooper stopped Amanda D. Smith, 34, of Louisville for speeding and detected the smell of marijuana.
Reports say the trooper asked if there was marijuana in the car and was given a bag of marijuana from a man reports identify as Cornelius Harris, who was Smith’s passenger.
As the trooper was conducting a field sobriety test on Smith, Harris allegedly escaped with the vehicle.
“He got out and jumped into the driver’s seat,” King said. “The trooper tried to stop him, and he tried to run over the trooper.
“It was clear to the trooper, if he didn’t get dragged or get out of the way, he was going to get run over.”
King said Harris fled west on U.S. 60, passing people on the shoulder of the roadway.
King said Harris turned onto the Kentucky 54 exit ramp, where he crashed into two vehicles. King said no one was hurt in the collisions.
Harris and Michael Henderson, who was in the back seat, fled on foot, reports say.
King said Harris went to Meijer in Heartland Crossing, where he allegedly stole a red hoodie, changed clothes and had someone pick him up. King said the vehicle seen picking up Harris was found later, but Harris was not located.
Smith was arrested for driving under the influence.
King said officials are not sure if the person who picked Harris up from Meijer was actively involved in helping him escape.
“I don’t know if she knew what was going on when he got the ride,” King said.
Detectives were seeking arrest warrants on Harris on Friday, King said. The charges have not been determined.
