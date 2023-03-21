Kentucky State Police will host its fourth annual “Cover the Cruiser” campaign to help raise funds for Special Olympics Kentucky (SOKY).
According to the SOKY’s website, troopers from across the state will be parked at various businesses looking to cover their cruisers in Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) for Special Olympics icons for a minimum donation of $1.
All icons can be personalized with a name.
All 16 KSP posts will participate in the event the week of April 10-14.
KSP Post 16 based in Henderson will have a cruiser on-site in Daviess County from 8:30 a.m. to noon April 11 at Dee’s Diner — 1362 E. Fourth Street in Owensboro — according to Trooper Corey King, the post’s public affairs officer.
“Law enforcement has always been a big sponsor of the Special Olympics,” he said. “This is something kind of unique to us where we’re taking any type of monetary donation, where someone can simply write their name of themselves or a loved one and then cover our cruiser with it.
“Our efforts are to just generate as much awareness and monies for the Special Olympics, and then also cover our cruiser to where you can’t even tell what it is.”
King said the event has grown each year after being created when LETR was canceled in 2020 due to Covid-19 and that the event is a “great financial driver” for the organization in terms of hosting events for people with mental, physical and cognitive disabilities.
“The majority of the people that come and support this are those who are following (SOKY’s) Facebook page, or perhaps they have friends, family (or) loved ones that have (a disability) and have taken advantage of what Special Olympics Kentucky offers to them,” he said. “A lot of the people that do come … hold a good conversation with us and they also donate a pretty sizable amount of money.”
And while the event doesn’t have a direct tie to law enforcement, King said he is happy it shows KSP’s support to families.
“It’s our way of saluting to them all that they do,” he said. “We want to see them continue to grow and be successful.”
All proceeds from “Cover the Cruiser” will go to Special Olympics Kentucky sports, health and community building programs throughout the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.