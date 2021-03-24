The Kentucky State Police said Tuesday that last week’s wreck in McLean County that resulted in multiple fatalities occurred differently than originally reported.
According to the KSP’s findings, it was the northbound Chevrolet Malibu driven by Dylan Howard, 24, of Calhoun that crossed over the center line and sideswiped a southbound dump trunk driven by Brian Korb, 53, of Dawson Springs before colliding head-on into a Toyota Rav4 driven by Joshua Fox, 35, of Nortonville.
Fox was pronounced dead at the scene along with Shawna Rodney, 23, and Emberlyn Howard, 3, both of Calhoun who were passengers in Dylan Howard’s vehicle.
Dylan Howard and another juvenile passenger in his vehicle were hospitalized for their injuries but have been released, according to the KSP. Investigators believe that everyone involved in the collision was wearing a seat belt.
Korb, the operator of the dump truck, was not hurt; however, troopers charged him for operating under the influence of drugs.
The accident occurred at 10:40 a.m. Thursday on Kentucky 81, near Kentucky 3470 and the McLean County/Daviess County line.
The KSP initially reported that it was Fox who was traveling northbound and crossed the center line, sideswiping the dump truck before veering into the southbound lane of Howard’s vehicle.
Trooper Corey King, KSP public information officer for the Henderson post, said the preliminary wreck report was released before accident reconstruction was done. That involves scale diagramming, collecting on-scene evidence and gathering eye-witness testimony, he said.
“That’s not uncommon when you have a wreck of this magnitude, especially when you have so many participants that have died on the scene; you have less statement testimony,” said King about the change in the accident report. “That’s why it’s important when you see the words ‘reconstruction involved’ it’s certainly more extensive. …That’s the way we’re leaning based on witness testimony; that’s what they thought. But looking at it and speaking to other witnesses, this is indeed the way the wreck happened.”
So far, Korb’s DUI is the only charge from the accident but King said the investigation showed that Korb was not at fault.
“He so happened to fail the field sobriety test at that moment and as of now (it) does not appear that the dump truck crossed over the center line,” King said. “It actually appears that Howard crossed over, striking the dump trunk.”
King did add that the case will likely be presented to a McLean County grand jury.
“Ultimately, what we intend on doing is presenting all the facts to a grand jury and let them make that decision on whom should be charged or should anybody be charged,” King said.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.