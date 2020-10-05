The Kentucky State Police Handle With Care program has been underway across the state since the beginning of this school year, and it is providing another way for educators and community members, as well as law enforcement, the deliver the best trauma-informed care for students.
The Handle with Care notification system enables police officers to make note in a report when a child is involved in a traumatic event, whether that’s a car accident, violence in the home or any other incident in which police officers would be called to a home or location. KSP advocates then notify school officials that the child has been involved in a trauma-inducing event, and to “Handle with Care.” No information is provided, other than child’s name, their school and to handle with care.
This is helpful, KSP Post 16 Public Information Officer Corey King said because it informs school officials the child might need a little more attention in the day, or it might explain away some behaviors that are occurring as a result of the traumatic event.
King said state troopers answer many calls for service that involve kids. Sometimes, he said, the children aren’t directly involved in the incident, but they are nearby or present in the home.
“It’s really a unique and good program, and I’m happy to say that we have it here in the state,” King said.
Jared Revlett, Owensboro Public Schools spokesman, said that so far this year the district hasn’t had to utilize the program, which is a good thing.
Knowing that they have it if they do need it is a great resource tool for students and their families, though, he said.
There have been several instances in the past, Revlett said, in which an officer has had to be involved with an OPS student or their family. Something like that is obviously going to impact the student in the classroom.
“Having this Handle With Care program means we are informed about that from a district level,” Revlett said. “It’s a valuable tool. We have a lot of students that deal with a lot more issues than kids should have to. With this, we can make accommodations to help.”
Damon Fleming, Daviess County Public Schools director of student services, said the program helps strengthen communication between law enforcement and schools. Even without giving specifics on the incidences that take place, school officials are still going to be able to assist the child that is impacted.
“It’s a wonderful program because of so much that happens at home stays with the child and comes into the school,” Fleming said. “If we can help the school experience be better just through having a little bit of information, it’s well worth the program. Having that knowledge is beneficial.”
He and Revlett said there are specific individuals in the district who have been designated to receive the Handle With Care notifications. Those individuals are responsible for informing others in the district so “we know how to receive those children, and make their day better,” Fleming said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.