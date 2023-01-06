Kentucky Sports Radio (KSR) and Kentucky Chamber Foundation presented a $700,000 donation to the Volunteers of America Mid-States (VOA) during the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce’s Rooster Booster breakfast Thursday to help with recovery efforts impacted by the December 2021 tornadoes.
The donation, which was raised through the collaborative effort — KSR Tornado Relief Fund — between KSR and Kentucky Chamber Foundation, will provide funding for VOA’s Freedom House Women’s Addiction Recovery Program, which will open a treatment center in Owensboro for pregnant women and parenting mothers to help overcome substance-abuse issues.
A percentage of the donation will be used for residential beds and treatment resources reserved for people who have been directly affected by the tornadoes.
Ashli Watts, president and CEO of Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, said the idea of working with KSR came from trying to find ways to help those impacted by the event.
She received a call from Matt Jones, host of KSR, to partner together to help Kentuckians in need by launching the KSR Tornado Relief Fund.
“Over those next couple of weeks, we started talking to community leaders, civic leaders, and state leaders,” she said. “Matt was talking about it on his show every day; and we started raising money.”
The fundraiser has received close to $1.7 million from over 7,100 businesses, groups and individuals all across the world.
While Jones said the funds raised “blew our minds,” he took a moment to recognize the people who donated to the cause.
“I had folks writing me donating, who themselves, don’t have much money,” he said, “but who saw the fact that there were people in their state that were hurting ….”
Watts said a roundtable event with non-profit organizations, community and state leaders was held in conjunction with the fundraiser to see how the funds could be put to good use.
She was then contacted by Jennifer Hancock, president and CEO of VOA Mid-States, about the Freedom House program and how the organization would be building its first western Kentucky facility in Owensboro.
“We are so thankful to our partners at Kentucky Sports Radio and the Kentucky Chamber,” Hancock said in a press release. “This generous gift will help VOA expand our nationally-recognized Freedom House program and continue to help more Kentucky families take back their lives and overcome substance use disorder.”
Jones feels the story of what occurred with the tornadoes “touched a lot of people” and is happy to see the funds be put to good use.
“We are very proud to give the money,” he said. “I think this is the type of thing that will be great for the community; not just for the tornado victims, but going forward.
“... When things are negative, there are times like this that we can actually bring people together.”
According to a press release, the funding will also help support another Freedom House that is to open in Stanford to help with referrals from tornado-affected communities such as Taylor County, and will also be used for a workforce reentry specialist to help residents that have been impacted by the tornadoes to help them get back into the workforce.
