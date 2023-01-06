Kentucky Sports Radio (KSR) and Kentucky Chamber Foundation presented a $700,000 donation to the Volunteers of America Mid-States (VOA) during the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce’s Rooster Booster breakfast Thursday to help with recovery efforts impacted by the December 2021 tornadoes.

The donation, which was raised through the collaborative effort — KSR Tornado Relief Fund — between KSR and Kentucky Chamber Foundation, will provide funding for VOA’s Freedom House Women’s Addiction Recovery Program, which will open a treatment center in Owensboro for pregnant women and parenting mothers to help overcome substance-abuse issues.

