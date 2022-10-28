Daviess County judge-executive hopeful Bruce Kunze, a Democrat, sees the office as one that “sets the tone” for county government and, to a certain extent, the wider community — and he wants to change that tone.
“We’ve got to make sure the community is open and inviting to young people,” he said. “I’d like at least half of our county appointments to go to young people, women and persons of color. If we can get those folks into leadership roles, we can gain their experience and get fresh ideas.”
Communication is also key for Kunze, a long-time educator and former county commissioner. He said the current county administration has done well in some areas, but that it would do better under his leadership.
“Al’s a friend of mine, but my impression about the issue of communication — I think we can do better there,” Kunze said, referring to current Judge-Executive Al Mattingly, who is not seeking reelection. “I think that’s an issue with some people.”
Kunze said he’d seek to establish clearer communication channels between major economic stakeholders such as Owensboro Health, industrial companies, farmers and tourism businesses.
“My idea is to bring these entities together in a roundtable forum, at least initially, to discuss their goals and challenges,” he said. “There’s already a level of cooperation, but I think we can do better.”
Communication between the county and state governments also needs improvement, said Kunze, who told an anecdote about a recent meeting between a company from eastern Asia and the Riverport Authority. Kunze said the two parties were connected by the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development, but halfway through the meeting Riverport officials realized the company was not interested in setting up near the river.
In terms of specific initiatives, Kunze said he’d seek pay raises for the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office to make its salaries commensurate with those of the Owensboro Police Department. He’d also seek to raise salaries at the Daviess County Detention Center, he said.
Overall, he said he thinks local leaders should have more of a can-do attitude.
“I think we need a leader that can talk about what we can do and not what we can’t do,” he said. “The worst thing we can do is be negative about ourselves.”
