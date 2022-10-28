Daviess County judge-executive hopeful Bruce Kunze, a Democrat, sees the office as one that “sets the tone” for county government and, to a certain extent, the wider community — and he wants to change that tone.

“We’ve got to make sure the community is open and inviting to young people,” he said. “I’d like at least half of our county appointments to go to young people, women and persons of color. If we can get those folks into leadership roles, we can gain their experience and get fresh ideas.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.