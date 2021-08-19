Owensboro Catholic High School junior Tom Kurtz has been named a U.S. Page for Senator Mitch McConnell for the 2021 fall legislative session.
The 17-year-old has always had an interest in politics and policy making, and he learned about the Page Program last year. After a rigorous application process that took him about a month to complete, Tom was named one of 30 pages across the country who will move to Washington, D.C., on Sept. 16 to begin the program.
Pages meet with U.S. leaders and have an up-close look at political debates that occur within the Senate. Duties include delivering correspondence and legislative material within the Congressional Complex, along with taking messages. They also prepare the chamber for Senate sessions and carry bills and amendments to desks. Pages also attend the Senate Page School, where they live in the Daniel Webster Senator Page Residence Hall that is located on Capitol Hill, according to McConnell’s website dedicated to the Page Program.
Tom wanted to participate in the program for a myriad of reasons, but especially because he thinks it is important to be knowledgeable of the legislative process. He hears a lot of his peers complain about problems in the world, and he wants them to know they have an opportunity to make a difference and impact change for the better.
“I think it’s important for young people to realize they have accessibility to how we change these problems,” he said. “That’s what attracted me to this the most.”
Another aspect of the Page Program that attracted him was the opportunity to have a deeper understanding of the legislative process on a national level.
“It’s something that’s so abstracted by the news and the media, and to see it up close and in person, and to meet all these people you see on cable news in person, that will be really valuable,” he said.
Tom has been involved in politics for quite some time. Last year he worked in McConnell’s reelection campaign, and he has participated in the Kentucky Youth Assembly and the Kentucky United Nations Assembly. He also has worked with the Wendell Ford Government Center and serves as his junior class president.
His father, John Kurtz, said Tom’s interest in politics began around the time he entered middle school and became involved in some of those programs.
“We are happy he pushed for this,” John Kurtz said. “We are excited for him, and excited, too, for Owensboro.”
The opportunities Tom received through programs available to students in the area, such as the KYA, KUNA and through the Wendell Ford Government Center, gave him the courage and the confidence to “go to the next level” and continue trying new things.
“Kids from Owensboro are ready to take on the world,” he said.
Tom will continue to be enrolled in OCHS while attending the Senate Page School. He plans to take his required theology class online while taking core content classes, like U.S. history, English and pre-calculus at the Page School. He will continue playing soccer for OCHS until he leaves for the program.
His plans following high school are to attend the University of Louisville and study politics, philosophy and economics. He is hopeful to return to the Hill following college to become a congressional staffer.
“I’d like to work in government somewhere, and then maybe work my way up to a higher ranking staff or lobbyist, or maybe a Congressman or a Senator someday,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
