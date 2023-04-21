Owensboro Catholic High School senior Tom Kurtz has been chosen as one of 10 University of Louisville (U of L) McConnell Scholars beginning this fall.
Kurtz said being selected for this achievement is the highlight of his high school career.
“It’s something I’ve been working toward for most of high school,” he said. “I’ve had my sights set on the University of Louisville as far back as middle school.”
The application process for the program began last fall.
“It was pretty rigorous,” Kurtz said. “I had to get letters of recommendation and write an essay about meeting anyone, past or present, who would it be?”
Kurtz wrote his essay on the late Sen. John McCain.
“I worked in the senate for four months my junior year as a United States Senate Page,” he said, “and I got to see how that body works and what makes certain senators stand out as people who want to get the job done and work for the constituents.”
Knowing what Kurtz did about the history of McCain’s career in politics, he thought McCain stood out as someone who would “buck party lines” if he had to.
“He had an admirable history as a prisoner of war, and he worked hard to get his office,” Kurtz said. “He stood out as a real problem solver in the U.S. Senate, and that kind of politician is really hard to come by nowadays.”
Kurtz said the interviews were the more intense aspects of the application process.
“After I was named a finalist, the interviews were held in March,” he said. “The McConnell Center gathered their contributors and professors, past and present, and there were 12 to 14 25-minute sessions.”
The announcement that Kurtz had been selected came a couple of weeks after the interviews.
“I was absolutely thrilled to find out,” he said.
To qualify for the program, students must graduate high school with a 3.5 GPA and have a 26 ACT score or 1230 SAT score and plan to at least minor in political science.
Once at U of L, scholars must maintain a 3.0 GPA and a B average or higher. They must also attend McConnell Scholar meetings and keep up with attendance.
“I’m really attracted to this program because there are three pillars — leadership, scholarship and service,” Kurtz said. “Leadership is really important to me, that stood out with the program because I’m really interested in politics, and that’s a career that I want to pursue.”
The McConnell Center has resources available to prepare students for careers in politics, which is another aspect of the program that caught Kurtz’s eye.
“They are really beyond anything in this state,” he said. “It seeks to retain leadership potential in the state instead of going to an out of state school so they can prepare and keep that career in Kentucky.”
Kurtz was named a Governor’s Scholar in 2022 and received a full tuition scholarship in that program, but he will be adding another scholarship with the McConnell Scholar Program.
“This gave me an additional $4,500, and it’s renewable for four years,” he said.
Looking ahead, Kurtz is excited to meet his fellow McConnell Scholars.
“I’ve talked to a couple of them, and some I know from the Governor’s Scholar Program,” he said. “They’re really talented, ambitious, smart and outgoing people. They’re going to be a fun group to study with for four years.”
Overall, Kurtz is looking forward to utilizing the resources and opportunities the center provides for students.
“They help find really competitive internships, they bring in speakers from all around the country,” he said. “They provide a lot of opportunities to get good contacts and the right experience to pursue a career after college.”
