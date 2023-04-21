KURTZ SCHOLAR

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Owensboro Catholic High School senior Tom Kurtz has been chosen as one of 10 University of Louisville (U of L) McConnell Scholars beginning this fall.

Kurtz said being selected for this achievement is the highlight of his high school career.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

