The Kentucky Wesleyan College Alumni Association is hosting its third annual “Give Back Day” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today on the campus.
Summer Aldridge, senior director of alumni relations and career exploration, said the young alumni wanted to identify ways others can give back to the college that aren’t financial.
“They thought, ‘What if people gave back through sweat equity?’ ” Aldridge said.
Those who want to help will be divided into three groups based on the level of difficulty they choose to participate in.
“We have everything from writing letters to prospective students to moving furniture,” Aldridge said.
The event is open to anyone in the community.
“We’ve averaged around 40 volunteers the last two years with an estimated impact of $2,000 per year in savings,” Aldridge said. “It’s a day of fellowship and friendship.”
Aldridge said volunteers can show up at the campus to help, but the first 50 to sign up online will receive a free t-shirt. A free lunch will be provided by Chicken Salad Chick.
“This is a way to bring our alumni back to campus and enjoy time together,” Aldridge said. “It shows the Wesleyan Way that we instill in our students even after they graduate.”
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
