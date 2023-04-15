Kentucky Wesleyan College is taking its alumni outreach on the road this summer, making stops in Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana.
Summer Aldridge, senior director of alumni relations and career exploration, said the college uses summer as a time to go out on the road and visit alumni and friends of KWC.
“It’s a way to visit alumni in their areas,” she said. “Not all of them can make it back for homecoming or other college events. We like to provide opportunities in their areas and let them know what’s going on with the college.”
The event is also used as a way to connect alumni with each other.
“They may be from different eras, so this way they can connect and keep connecting after,” she said.
Aldridge said the road trip will include more stops than in previous years and is a testament to how college engagement continues to grow.
“We are incredibly grateful to our Alumni Association’s board of directors and to each stop’s specific host,” Aldridge said. “Without their support, excitement and encouragement for their peers to attend, we wouldn’t have the opportunity to engage with our alumni and friends and share all the good news happening at our alma mater.”
Aldridge said it’s fun to be able to bring KWC to alumni in their cities.
“We all know life gets crazy,” she said. “Just because you’re not able to come home for events, that doesn’t mean you’re not part of the KWC and Panther family. It’s neat to take that opportunity to them.”
Keeping a relationship with alumni is important to the college, Aldridge said.
“Every student we have is an alumni in training, so we want the student experience and the alumni experience to be positive,” she said. “About 98% of our students receive some kind of financial aid, and a lot of that is fundraised from our alumni and donors. Anyone that has gone here knows it’s a lifelong commitment to Kentucky Wesleyan.”
Cities and events are selected based on where KWC has the highest concentration of alumni, Aldridge said.
“A good chunk of our alumni are in Louisville, so we always go there, and this year we’re going twice,” she said. “We’ll also have a holiday party there.”
The 2023 program will begin June 17 with the “Downs After Dark on Millionaires Row” event at Churchill Downs, which will include a chef’s table buffet and fourth-floor views with racing under the lights.
Along with the Louisville event, KWC will host:
• “A Kentucky Wesleyan Evening” at the Bowling Green Country Club on June 20
• “KWC Night” with the Evansville Otters at Bosse Field on June 27
• KWC Night” with the Madisonville Miners at Elmer Kelley Stadium on July 13
• “Wesleyan Strikes Indy” at Atomic Bowl Duckpin on July 22
• “KWC Night” with the Cincinnati Reds at the Great American Ball Park on Aug. 4
• “Wesleyan Day” at Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari on Aug. 6
• “KWC Night” at Lou City FC at Lynn Family Stadium on Aug. 26
For more information on the Summer Road Trip program, contact the office of alumni relations and career exploration at 270-852-3140 or visit www.kwc.edu/roadtrip.
