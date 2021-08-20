Kentucky Wesleyan College announced a number of upgrades and improvements to its campus network framework in an Aug. 19 press release, which will greatly enhance student experience and campus connectivity.
The upgrades include moving to a fiber-optic network with 10 GB maximum capacity, replacing its network with a 1 GB maximum capacity. The new fiber-optic network can be enhanced to 40 GB capacity with alterations to the network switching. About 2.78 miles of new fiber was run throughout the campus with fiber replacement taking place in 15 buildings.
Additionally, about 20 new Cisco port 10 GB network switches have been added throughout campus and structured cable has been added to all residence halls. The addition of network drops in Kendall and Massie Halls, along with the installation of new cabling in Stadium Apartments, will provide network drops in all residence hall rooms.
“This is an important step and investment into our campus infrastructure,” KWC President Thomas Mitzel said in the press release. “With improved connectivity and fiber infrastructure, students, faculty and staff will have better ability to utilize virtual learning environments. Students will enjoy uninterrupted streaming of entertainment on all devices, and we have provided additional room for growth in our capacity as we move forward.”
The campus’ current Dell server has been refreshed, with primary and redundant server clusters being upgraded to new servers, and storage devices with battery backup were also installed to increase run time during power outages.
Jeff Arnold, director of information technology, said the college has refreshed and upgraded machines in the MacLab and Writing Lab by adding 25 new iMacs with 27-inch displays and 20 new Dell laptops.
“These connectivity upgrades are a game-changer for our learning and living environments,” Arnold said in the press release.
Fall classes begin Aug. 24.
