Both Kentucky Wesleyan College and Brescia University have again landed on U.S. News & World Report lists for best colleges.
U.S. News & World Report is an online aggregator that assesses and ranks colleges based on multiple factors and creates lists to help students best determine the best fit for them.
Brescia University earned spots on the Best Value School and one of the Best Regional Colleges in the South lists. It is ranked #12 on the Best Value Schools list, which measures academic quality with net cost of education. The school also was ranked #33 on the Best Regional Colleges in the South list.
Father Larry Hostetter, Brescia president, said that to be consistently recognized as a best value in the regional colleges category by U.S. News & World Report “is demonstrative of the hand-work and dedication our faculty and staff have for living the mission of our institution.”
“This is an award the Brescia University accepts with gratitude and pride when so many student are going into debilitating debt on their journey towards a college degree,” he said.
Kentucky Wesleyan College neared a ranking of #18 on the Best Regional Colleges in the South list, and was also on the Top Performers in Social Mobility list as well, which is measured by how well school graduate students who have received Pell Grants.
KWC President Thomas Mitzel said the school is “elated to again be recognized as a top regional college by U.S. News & World Report,” and that faculty, staff, students, and the extended Owensboro community “can take great pride in knowing their college is highly regarded by national outlets.”
“These accolades and superior rankings are the result of a continued commitment to excellence by everyone affiliated with KWC,” Mitzel said.
U.S. News & World Report compiles these lists using data submitted by colleges and universities that is collected throughout summer and fall 2019 and earlier. U.S. News assessed schools based on several categories, including graduation and retention rates, social mobility, faculty to student ratio, average student loan debt of students and undergraduate academic reputation, according to the U.S. News & World Report website.
There were 1,452 higher education programs assessed this year to determine the best colleges rankings, and they were scored on 17 measures of academic quality, the website said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
