With some social distancing measures still in place across the commonwealth, higher education institutions are having to make adjustments to how they greet and show off their campuses to new students, including both Brescia University and Kentucky Wesleyan College.
Both schools are offering virtual campus visits and providing one-on-one opportunities with admissions counselors and potential students.
The Rev. Larry Hostetter, Brescia’s president, said he recently witnessed a campus admissions employee videochatting with a potential student and walking around campus giving them a personal tour over the phone.
“We have been doing a lot of those kinds of things,” Hostetter said, adding that Zoom meetings have taken place along with phone conversations.
The campus has been open to 50% capacity since Monday, as allowed by the governor, and it will begin having limited face-to-face visits beginning June 1. There will be restrictions imposed, PPE will be worn, and there will only be small groups meeting at any given time, Hostetter said.
He also said a registration day for new freshmen has been planned for June 8-9. That registration ordinarily could be done in one day, but campus officials opted to split it to reduce the density of people on campus at one time.
“We will be masked and we will have separation with plexiglass if students have to meet with anybody, to ensure appropriate physical distancing is taking place,” he said.
KWC officials have planned similarly, with Zoom and video sessions taking place as early as March, according to Matthew Ruark, KWC vice president of admissions and financial aid.
Ruark said KWC anticipates opening campus for visits “with precautions for the well-being of guests and Wesleyan faculty” on June 8.
Visitors will be screened, the frequency of tours will be increased, and there will only be limited groups of no more than four people allowed at any given time. Social distancing will also be enforced, he said.
“We are hopeful that guidelines will permit gathering by late July so we can celebrate our incoming students and families in person ahead of our formal opening in August, but our families’ well-being is foremost in our minds, so we are reasonably cautious,” he said.
To access Brescia’s virtual tour, or to contact admissions for more information visit brescia.edu/visit-campus/.
To check out KWC’s virtual tour or learn more about admissions visit kwc.edu/#virtualtour.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
