Brescia University and Kentucky Wesleyan College have received accolades for their online programming by Plexuss, an online aggregator that profiles and ranks colleges and universities.
Brescia ranked No.5 for best online colleges in Kentucky for undergraduate degrees, and No. 12 for best business schools in Kentucky for undergraduate degrees. Kentucky Wesleyan ranked first in the state for most prestigious online private college or university, and No. 3 in Kentucky for most prestigious private college or university offering an arts program, according to the Plexuss ranking system.
The Plexuss ranking system taps into other ranking systems, including U.S. News & World Report and Forbes’ America’s Top Colleges, among others. On its website, it describes its services as a “rank summary of sorts, a convenient and overall ranking system which easily tells you what college ranking systems agree on.”
Rebecca Francis, KWC director of adult and online education and associate dean of the college, said it is an honor to be recognized for the hard work the school’s instructors and students have put into “the consistently high-quality education that is obtained through the KWC online degree programs.”
“KWC Online is proud to offer students the opportunity to reach their educational, professional and life goals of completing their bachelor’s degree,” Francis said.
The Rev. Larry Hostetter, Brescia University’s president, said he is always happy when the school’s programs are recognized, especially if it helps bring more students to campus.
“Especially those two programs, the online and the business program,” he said. “We have been doing a lot with the business program, especially with the MBA graduate program in the last year.”
He also said there is a lot of competition for online programming, and that “it’s important the quality we offer through that remains strong and that people can take advantage of it.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
