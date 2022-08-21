Students in the study abroad program at Kentucky Wesleyan College and Brescia University are raising money for their 15-day trip in May to Australia and New Zealand.
The two institutions have partnered for students from both campuses to travel to different countries around the world and learn more about the culture in those areas.
Christina Starkey, assistant professor of mathematics and education at KWC, and Rachel Besing, associate professor of psychology at Brescia, are organizing a rummage sale with the students attending the trip.
The sale is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 25 on the front lawn of KWC.
“This rummage sale arose as a way to help our students afford the study abroad trip, to make it more accessible,” Starkey said. “It’s more significant this year than it was last year because we’re going all the way to Australia and New Zealand, so it’s more expensive.”
Starkey said there were some students who had an interest in the program, but the price of the trip was a barrier for them. Each student has to pay $6,000 for the trip. The price includes airfare, lodging, transportation, breakfast, most dinners and entrance fees. Ten students have signed up, but Starkey said it’s likely more will join.
“We brainstormed what we could do to help alleviate some of the costs, and both Brescia and KWC have a large stock of unused furniture and items that are just sitting in storage, and we thought what if we sell those items and all of the proceeds went towards the students,” Starkey said.
The rummage sale will include desks, office chairs, bookshelves, filing cabinets and tables. Donations of clothing, household items and miscellaneous items are also being accepted to sell.
A craft vendor fair and food trucks will be on site. Craft vendors will pay a booth fee, and food vendors will be donating a portion of their proceeds toward the students.
Besing said the study abroad program at Brescia was created approximately 10 years ago. Her husband, Kyle, an associate professor of mathematics and the mathematics program coordinator at KWC, gave Besing the idea if asking KWC students wanted to join.
“One of the benefits of being in a town like Owensboro and having these two institutions just a mile down the road from each other is that we have this opportunity to build really great connections,” Starkey said. “I love that this study abroad program, which started at Brescia, has now grown for Wesleyan students to be able to join.”
A study abroad class is taken at Brescia for students who are interested in going on the trip.
“In today’s society and culture, we need to broaden our perspectives and learn to gain an appreciation for diversity and other cultures,” Besing said. “This is one of the ways to do that. It pushes students outside of their comfort zones, it forces them to think critically and see different situations from others perspectives.”
