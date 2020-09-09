The Black Student Unions at both Brescia University and Kentucky Wesleyan College are partnering to march Saturday in response to the recent shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
According to an AP news article, Blake was shot seven times in the back while walking away from a police officer on Aug. 23. The 29-year-old is currently recovering in a hospital.
The KWC/Brescia march will begin on Brescia’s campus Quad with a prayer from NAACP President Rhondalyn Randolph and a speech by Breanna Chester, a Brescia student and Black Student Union member. Marchers will head to the Daviess County Courthouse, and eventually to the Barnard-Jones Administration Building at KWC’s campus. There, another speech will be presented by Malcolm Hayes, a KWC student and Black Student Union member.
Thomas Mitzel, KWC president, said in a release issued by both schools collectively that as the nation is healing from “one alarming event to another” in regards to the treatment of U.S. citizens, Wesleyan must help lead and educate students to be the leaders of the next generation “while treating all human beings as equals.”
“The march supports our Black community and brings positive actions to the community of Owensboro so we may all grow and learn together,” he said.
Larry Hostetter, Brescia president, said in the release that the shooting of Blake, and other Black citizens, reminds us that individuals are judged as “dangerous” depending on the color of their skin.
“Systemic racism is real and people of conscience must do their part to resist this impulse,” he said. “I’m inspired by the students of KWC and Brescia who are taking the lead at our institutions on this vital issue. I’m humbled to stand with them, to learn, and to do my part.”
The public is invited to join this march that will take place from 10 a.m. to noon.
For more information contact Rebecca McQueen-Ruark, KWC vice president of student affairs and dean of students, at 270-852-3289 or contact Patricia Lovett, Brescia assistant dean of students for student activities and leadership development at patricia.lovett@brescia.edu.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
