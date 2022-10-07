OWENWS-10-07-22 KWC CAR SHOW DOM

Jeff Champagne wipes down his 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray between the light rain showers at the Kentucky Wesleyan 10th annual Car, Truck & Jeep Show hosted by the men’s basketball team in October 2020.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

The 12th annual Kentucky Wesleyan College Car, Truck & Jeep Show will be on full display starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at 3000 Frederica St, hosted by the college’s men’s basketball team.

Registration will be from 8 a.m. to noon and is open to all years and models of cars, trucks, unique vehicles and Jeeps with a $20 entry fee.

