The 12th annual Kentucky Wesleyan College Car, Truck & Jeep Show will be on full display starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at 3000 Frederica St, hosted by the college’s men’s basketball team.
Registration will be from 8 a.m. to noon and is open to all years and models of cars, trucks, unique vehicles and Jeeps with a $20 entry fee.
Dash plaques will be given to the first 400 entries.
Bradley Neal, the event coordinator for the Jeep contest and one of the show’s volunteers, has been involved with the event in a professional capacity for about two years but has had a history with it long before then.
“The whole reason they kind of contacted me to become part of the show is that I’ve actually grown up as a kid going to the show my entire life, and enjoying the cars and hanging out with the guys …,” he said.
When Neal helped found the Owensboro Offroad Jeepers, he was approached to become part of a show and to add Jeeps as another component.
The show’s purpose is to help support the basketball team, Neal said, and feels it has been able to sustain due to the people who have taken the reins.
“Honestly, it’s been put on by great people that help support and take care of the community,” he said. “...It has a lot of meaning and just the history of it. …It’s been going on for so long and there’s a lot of people who have always continuously come back and have a great experience with the show.
“… It gives me a lot of pride … knowing that I’m helping out an organization that gives back to the community and does so much.”
And Neal compliments the inviting atmosphere that the show has.
“The first time we were there, we were welcomed with open arms …,” he said. “You can walk up to any car out there and the owners will say ‘hi’ and start telling you the story behind the cars, what they did to build them, the process they went through and just getting to learn about all the vehicles that are there.”
On average, Neal said roughly 300 to 400 vehicles come out to the show each year, with about 80 Jeeps alone in 2021.
And according to Neal, the show attracts car enthusiasts from outside the county.
“It draws a lot of people in from out of town,” Neal said. “...People from two to three hours away want to come to the show to be a part of it.”
An awards presentation is scheduled for 3 p.m., honoring the best vehicles in the show.
Car and truck awards include: best of show; coaches award; best GMC, best Ford; best Mopar, best street rod; best 49 and under; best truck, best Corvette for 2004 and under and 2005 to 2016; best Mustang for 2004 and under and 2005 to 2016; best 2017 and over; best participation by a club; most unique; and top 100 not including specialties.
Jeep awards include: KWC choice; people’s choice; best stock Jeep; best modified Jeep; best trail ready Jeep; and top 25 not including specialties. All judge’s rulings are final.
Neal said that they typically give out more than 150 awards.
The event, which will be rain-or-shine, will be free to the public to attend and will include a 50/50 pot, vendors, full concessions, music and door prizes.
Raffle drawing will also take place with prizes ranging from a “luxury vacation,” big screen television and more.
Entry to the show can be accessed from Scherm Road.
Sponsors are not responsible for accidents, losses or inquiries as a result of this event and its activities.
No alcohol is allowed on KWC campus.
For more information about the event or registration, visit kwc.edu/cartruckshow or contact Wayne Foster at 270-925-3115 or wfoster@patriotgetaways.com.
If interested in the Jeep contest, contact Neal at 270-903-6249 or bradley.neal9160@gmail.com.
