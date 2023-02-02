KWC MACKEY PROJECT PIC

Students in Angela Mackey’s Sensation and Perception class at Kentucky Wesleyan College participated in a project in which they were blindfolded and led around campus by fellow classmates and Mackey. Following the project, students submit a reflection paper about their experiences.

 Photo courtesy of Sydney Smith with KWC

Students in Angela Mackey’s Sensation and Perception class at Kentucky Wesleyan College spent time blindfolded to experience the loss of a primary sense — vision.

The blindfolded students were guided by classmates and Mackey around campus to experience challenges someone without sight may face on a daily basis. Each student acts as a guide and are blindfolded during the course of the assignment.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

