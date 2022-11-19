Kentucky Wesleyan College announced the expansion of its office of alumni relations Thursday, becoming the office of alumni relations and career exploration, effective immediately.

“This was a natural marriage between the alumni office and career exploration,” said Eddie Kenny, KWC’s vice president of advancement. “We have a lot of engagement with alumni who are working in careers and continuously offering opportunities.”

