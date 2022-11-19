Kentucky Wesleyan College announced the expansion of its office of alumni relations Thursday, becoming the office of alumni relations and career exploration, effective immediately.
“This was a natural marriage between the alumni office and career exploration,” said Eddie Kenny, KWC’s vice president of advancement. “We have a lot of engagement with alumni who are working in careers and continuously offering opportunities.”
The expanded office will oversee the college’s current programming initiatives, such as speed mock interviews, résumé writing, business etiquette dinners, job fairs and more.
“Students are alumni in training, and this will help with alumni engagement and students in their future careers,” Kenny said.
The office will continue to offer programs the alumni office had instituted, including the Panther Career Ally Program, which is a student/alumni mentoring program. They will also continue to institute Leadership Wesleyan.
“The office of alumni relations was overseeing Leadership Wesleyan, which is a professional leadership experience,” Kenny said. “We have expanded the program this academic year with two sessions — one in the fall on personal goals in life, and one in the spring, which is a professional session. Next year the two will flip semesters.”
Kenny said this transition allows for a seamless transition from student to professional alumni.
“We are thrilled to continue building relationships with our area employers, our alumni and other community partners so we can continue producing strong, well-prepared and well-rounded graduates,” he said.
Kenny said the office will continue doing what it has been, while expanding its work.
“We are going to start developing strategies and digging more into data and tracking placements of graduates,” he said.
Kenny said the relationship the college has with its alumni is “massive on all fronts.”
“They provide current students with so much insight, and they believe in our mission to provide a private, faith-based education,” he said. “This is also a way for younger alumni to give back and get plugged in.
“I am excited for what’s going to come of this expansion.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.